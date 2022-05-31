Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091189675
Family love concept, infant. Child is in arms of mother in park against sky, mother loves her little son. Kid is looking at camera. Happy family, mother, child play, hug, walk together in summer park.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV