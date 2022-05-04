Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091188803
Little schoolgirl daughter with backpack enters school building. Future belongs to children. Little girl with backpack goes to school. Children education concept. Child goes to school, education.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV