Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091188587
Happy family run. Mother plays, runs with her beloved daughter. Mom walks with her child, kid, daughter on her shoulders in park in spring. Mom kid walk in woods. Child and mother. Weekend with family
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV