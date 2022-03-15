Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091188587

Stock Video ID: 1091188587

Happy family run. Mother plays, runs with her beloved daughter. Mom walks with her child, kid, daughter on her shoulders in park in spring. Mom kid walk in woods. Child and mother. Weekend with family

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Zoteva

Zoteva