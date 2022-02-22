Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091188581
Girl, schoolgirl with her mother go hand in hand to school through park. Little girl with briefcase goes to school with her mom. Mom and daughter go to school, sun. Concept of school family education
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV