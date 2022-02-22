Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091188581

Stock Video ID: 1091188581

Girl, schoolgirl with her mother go hand in hand to school through park. Little girl with briefcase goes to school with her mom. Mom and daughter go to school, sun. Concept of school family education

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Zoteva

Zoteva