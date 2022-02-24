Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091187397

Stock Video ID: 1091187397

Woman businessman with laptop in her hands works in wheat field, communicates and checks harvest. Woman farmer at sunset with computer. Girl agronomist works. Agricultural business concept. Grow food

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Zoteva

Zoteva