Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091145157

Stock Video ID: 1091145157

African American Business Woman Write Tasks Creative Ideas On Sticky Notes On Glass Board, Female Corporate Leader Planning Project On Post It Sticky Notes Organize Work On Stickers

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Petrunine world studio

Petrunine world studio