Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091138203

Stock Video ID: 1091138203

Kid, girl holding moms hand, family trip in park. Happy family, kid walk. Mother, child childhood. Mom little girl, kid walk in dream in summer park. Happy family, mother and daughter go holding hands

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Zoteva

Zoteva