Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091138203
Kid, girl holding moms hand, family trip in park. Happy family, kid walk. Mother, child childhood. Mom little girl, kid walk in dream in summer park. Happy family, mother and daughter go holding hands
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV