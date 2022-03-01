Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091138093
Portrait of a happy young blonde woman sitting on the city stairs and using laptop computer outdoors. Freelancer working in the street. Beautiful sexy smiling woman talking on laptop by video chat
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV