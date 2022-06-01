Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091129533

Stock Video ID: 1091129533

Asian woman in black sportswear workout exercise on mat doing situps at home. Muscular female athlete doing abs workout, fit, doing yoga, Fitness lifestyle and core exercises training good health.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Greanlnw studio

Greanlnw studio