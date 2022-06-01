Images

1091120337

Stock Video ID: 1091120337

Close-up of end of lunch, ginseng coffe and veggie sandwich in a wooden tray in a modern restaurant, industrial style. Woman taking her ginseng coffe to drink

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

ZoneCreative

ZoneCreative