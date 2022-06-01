Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091119455
Asian woman drinking bottle water after intensive home training. Young female taking break during sport activity to hydrate. Refreshing water to overcome thirst and Use handkerchief to absorb sweat.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV