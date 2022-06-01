Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091119315
Attractive sporty asian young woman doing yoga stretching online at home. Female in black sportswear doing exercise at house. Healthy girl exercising in living room. Healthcare lifestyle concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV