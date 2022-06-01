Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091116683

Stock Video ID: 1091116683

Portrait of happy family with pets kind owner and four obedient golden retriever dogs sitting on the beach playing in the water happily enjoying weekend time to swim in sunny day

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

1st footage

1st footage