Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091115557
Choreographer shows dancing movements to boy and girl in a dancing hall . Dancing teacher and students wear black uniforms for dancing. High quality 4k footage
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV