Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091112341
Happy adventure woman wearing vr headset augmented reality virtual reality in beautiful mountain landscape concept. Young woman using virtual reality glasses stands on a cliff on top of a mountain.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV