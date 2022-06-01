Images

Stock Video ID: 1091112161

Pretty young asia woman close eyes meditate at home, improve mental health concept. Female stay quarantine social distance in online yoga class. Girl practicing yoga with trainer via video conference.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Greanlnw studio

Greanlnw studio