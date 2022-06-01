Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091112077

Stock Video ID: 1091112077

Sporty woman exercising on the floor at home. Girl doing push up. Female fitness training on the ground. Home fitness, Healthy women in black sportswear. workout and wellness concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Greanlnw studio

Greanlnw studio