Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091110899

Stock Video ID: 1091110899

Beautiful asian young woman fit sporty girl exercises on mat in living room. Doing sports and fitness training at home. Healthy yoga lifestyle. stretching muscle workout training.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Greanlnw studio

Greanlnw studio