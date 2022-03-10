Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091106623

Stock Video ID: 1091106623

Tracking shot, Young handsome businessman in suit and glasses use earphone talking on mobile phone while walking bridge between building, He smile and laugh with happiness, night scene

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

pixs4u

pixs4u