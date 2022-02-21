Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091075113

Stock Video ID: 1091075113

A woman can't sleep and she reads messages on her smartphone, checks her work email. She used and looked at her smartphone in the bedroom without light and darkness.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Me dia

Me dia