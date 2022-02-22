Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091050481
Portrait of Black Couple Spend Time at Home and Talk while Watch Exciting TV Show and Eat Popcorn in Their Stylish Loft Apartment. Boyfriend and Girlfriend Streaming Comedy Movie and Have Good Time
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV