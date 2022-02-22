Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091050481

Stock Video ID: 1091050481

Portrait of Black Couple Spend Time at Home and Talk while Watch Exciting TV Show and Eat Popcorn in Their Stylish Loft Apartment. Boyfriend and Girlfriend Streaming Comedy Movie and Have Good Time

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Gorodenkoff

Gorodenkoff