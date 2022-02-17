Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091050467
Black Couple Watching Comedy Movie on TV, Eat Popcorn while Sitting on Couch in the Apartment Late at Night. Laughing Boyfriend and Girlfriend Enjoying Funny TV Series Together at Home. Low Angle Shot
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV