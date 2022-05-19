Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091050409

Stock Video ID: 1091050409

Lovely Black Couple Use Laptop Computer with Conference Video Call App to Chat, Wave Hello and Greet Friends or Relatives or Business Partners. Remote Communication, Staying in Touch with Family

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Gorodenkoff

Gorodenkoff