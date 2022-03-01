Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091050407

Stock Video ID: 1091050407

Serious Multiethnic Couple are Sitting on Couch in Stylish Living Room and Choosing Items to Buy Online with Laptop Computer. Concentrated Woman Discussing with Her Man

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Gorodenkoff

Gorodenkoff