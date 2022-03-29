Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091050389
Black Man with Remote Controller at Hand Pointing at Chroma Key Display and Talking to his Wife During the Watching TV at Sofa. Young Couple Spending Time at Home
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV