Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091050263
Young Happy Smiling Couple are Lying on the Floor and Enjoying an Intimate Moment. Man Talk to his Wife, they Dreaming Together. Casual Lifestyle Concept. Slow Motion
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV