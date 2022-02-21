Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091050263

Stock Video ID: 1091050263

Young Happy Smiling Couple are Lying on the Floor and Enjoying an Intimate Moment. Man Talk to his Wife, they Dreaming Together. Casual Lifestyle Concept. Slow Motion

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Gorodenkoff

Gorodenkoff