Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091050251
Cinematic Portrait of Black Curly Female Pointing and Laughing of Joke while Talking and Relaxing at the Floor at Home. Good Mood and Communicating Concept. Slow Motion
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV