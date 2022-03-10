Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091050231
Vertical View of Serious Multiracial Female Doing Butt Workout Squats at Home. Athletic Motivated Woman Training to Have Beautiful Body. Fitness at home concept. Establishing Shot
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV