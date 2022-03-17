Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091050173

Stock Video ID: 1091050173

Concentrated Positive Black Woman Doing Cardio High Knees and Squat Exercises During Daily Workout at Home. Strong and Fit Girl Leading Healthy Lifestyle. Fitness and Recreation Concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Gorodenkoff

Gorodenkoff