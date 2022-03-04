Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091050153
Modern Living Room Interior With Television Set with Green Screen Display, Sofa And Urban City View From The Window. Empty Apartments with Chroma Key Placeholder on Monitor
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV