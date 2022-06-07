Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091034115
Mom teaches how to put on medical mask for her little daughter, child does not want to wear mask. Family at home, prevention of viral diseases. Mother shows her child how to put on medical mask
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV