Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091033821

Stock Video ID: 1091033821

Aviator child girl playing with toy plane. Teenager Girl dreams of flying, becoming pilot, and astronaut, travels. Slow motion. Happy girl runs with toy plane across field in sunset. Outdoor game

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Zoteva

Zoteva