Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091033493
Father, son launch colorful paper airplane into sky, family weekend in nature. Dad kid, little boy fly kite together in spring into sky. Family, dad plays with child with toy kite in park at sunset.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV