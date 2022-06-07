Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091033489

Stock Video ID: 1091033489

Girl, mother travel across field. Happy child, mom farmer are walking in field of ripening wheat. Little daughter plays in her mother's arms. Child and parents play in nature.Happy family, childhood

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Zoteva

Zoteva