Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091021759
Close-up on hands of woman playing on professional color backlit keyboard, led lighting, transition to focused face of girl in headset gamer talking to team members and passing game level
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV