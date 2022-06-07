Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091019523
Happy family. Dad walks with his daughter on his shoulders against blue sky, paternity. Father baby girl are walking together in park. Child sits on fathers neck. Carefree family, dad, daughter travel
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV