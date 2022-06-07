Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091017615

Stock Video ID: 1091017615

Parent helps child to walk on slippery snow in winter. Mother holds kid by hands. Funny family on white snowy street. Lifestyle leisure in outdoors. Vintage color film. Family archive. Retro 1980s 4k

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

krovsmolokom13

krovsmolokom13