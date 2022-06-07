Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091011483
Handsome Asian young smart businessman talking on smartphone in city. Korean man man holding phone standing near office having good mood. Telecommunication and mobile network for business concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV