Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091010249
Office worker talking on phone call to plan document, working from home and chatting on smartphone line. Using mobile phone to have conversation and do remote corporate business work.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV