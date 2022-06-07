Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091010241

Stock Video ID: 1091010241

Male freelancer using smartphone on break to text messages and scroll social media website app. Browsing internet network on mobile phone with touchscreen, remote business job.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio