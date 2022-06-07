Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091010225

Stock Video ID: 1091010225

Movie and sound engineer editing video footage on post production software to have visual effects and color grading on film montage. Cinematic look to create content on creative app. Handheld shot.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio