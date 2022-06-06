Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090994821

Stock Video ID: 1090994821

Carefree childhood, joyful girl smiling, hugging mother and kid. Child, daughter hugs her mother in summer park in sun. Happy family on walk in field in nature. Parent, kid play together at sunset

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Zoteva

Zoteva