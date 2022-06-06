Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090975371

Stock Video ID: 1090975371

mother and child walking in winter snowy park. Mom holds kid by hand. People dressed in warm clothes. Family walks in cold forest. Lifestyle outdoors. Vintage color film. Family archive. Retro 1990s

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

krovsmolokom13

krovsmolokom13