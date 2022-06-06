Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090974381

Stock Video ID: 1090974381

Little girl sitting in baby car seat while the car is driving. Baby travelling in a carseat in the back of vehicle. Long car trip. Little child playing, drinking. Tourism and travel, journey concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Marina Demidiuk

Marina Demidiuk