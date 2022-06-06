Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090974227
Young African American woman sitting on chair in living room, drinking red wine from glass and looking at her painting on easel while relaxing at home
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV