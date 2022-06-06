Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090974089
African doctor stand and write on clipboard through hospital hallway, Modern bright hospital with professional staff. Staff in busy lobby area of modern hospital. Health and doctor concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV