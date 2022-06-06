Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090973853
Beautiful Slim Brunette Woman is Spinning with Happiness and Joy in the Gym Feeling Surge Strength and Energy After Workout. Concept of Fitness, Wellbeing, Wellness and Healthy Lifestyle. Slow Motion
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV