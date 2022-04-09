Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090973773

Stock Video ID: 1090973773

Old man look like of LEONARDO DA VINCI writing , painting , working with divider in vintage designed room . Big drawing of famous artwork . Using , turning compass in Slow motion . 15 -16th century

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Pink Pelican Studio

Pink Pelican Studio