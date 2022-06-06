Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090973481

Stock Video ID: 1090973481

Slow motion shot young female athlete practicing lower body exercise. She doing forward moving lunge against amazing ocean mountain scenery. Caucasian fitness female doing lunges workout training

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

andreonegin

andreonegin