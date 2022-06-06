Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090973319
Smiling fun young brunet man 20s years old wears white shirt pointing index finger aside on workspace copy space mockup promo commercial area isolated on plain orange wall background studio portrait
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV